Kourtney Kardashian Files Legal Docs to Get Into the Cosmetics Business

Kourtney Kardashian is getting in the makeup game ... TMZ has learned.

Kourtney filed legal docs to own the name "Kourt." As for what she wants to the name for ... she's going to hawk cosmetics.

The docs make it clear ... her intention is to fire up a cosmetics business, but it is not specific as to what products she wants.

Kourtney didn't file the application using her own name ... she filed under her company, "2Die4Kourt."

Look out, Kylie ... she's comin' for ya!