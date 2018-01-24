David Beckham Haircut and Chill

David Beckham's Haircut Is Super Chill

David Beckham doesn't play by the rules when it comes to getting trimmed ... or he's got an incredible hair dresser.

Beckham said goodbye to his long coif with the help of a big glass of wine and his feet up on the counter, which had to make getting that perfect line around the ear difficult for the guy blading away.

Becks shared pics of what looks like the most laid-back cut Tuesday on his Instagram story, including one of what came off and it certainly looked like a lot.

Gotta say, Becks' photography game is getting pretty artsy and we think we know who is to blame.