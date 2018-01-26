Janet Jackson Surprises Missy Elliott With Speech at Essence Awards

Janet Jackson Here's to My Friend, Missy Elliott!

Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott united onstage Thursday night, but this time it wasn't for a performance.

Janet presented the "Work It" singer with the Visionary Award at the Essence 9th Annual Black Women in Music award show in NYC, and it was a really sweet moment.

The icons have been tight for years. Missy even came out onstage in December during the final stop of Janet's 2017 tour. JJ came close to shedding tears when she, apparently, made direct eye contact with Missy during the speech.

Genuine friendship on display here.