Viola Davis Talks Kobe's Demise On 'How to Get Away with Murder'

2/3/2018 7:37 AM PST

Viola Davis Talks About Kobe Bryant's Demise on 'How to Get Away with Murder'

EXCLUSIVE

Viola Davis was kinda coy about Kobe Bryant showing up during a table read for an episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," but it sounds to us like Kobe's testing his acting chops, though his fate on the show sounds like it will end tragically.

We got Viola -- who by the way is super cool and fun -- Friday at LAX, and at first she seems to pooh pooh the notion that Kobe will appear on the show. Then again, she's a great actress!

But our photog pinned her down -- after all, she tweeted Kobe did indeed show up -- but her explanation is pretty hilarious.  

