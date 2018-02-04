MLB's Bobby Cox Chipper Jones Deserves HOF ... Because He Saved My Job

Legendary MLB Manager Bobby Cox Says Chipper Jones Saved His Job

EXCLUSIVE

Legendary Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox says he's got a special place in his heart for newly minted Hall of Famer Chipper Jones ... cause he says the dude saved his job.

To be fair, Chipper owes a lot to Cox, too ... Bobby was general manager of the Braves when Jones was drafted #1 overall in 1990, and the two won a World Series together five years later.

That might be why Cox -- who most believe is the greatest manager in Braves history -- gave it up to Jones when we got him in Atlanta this past weekend.

"Well, he saved my job. He was that good."

Before you think Cox is just being nice, remember that he drafted Jones in his SECOND stint as Braves manager, after being fired the first go around.

So maybe he's got a point ...