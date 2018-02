Cardi B I Won't Perform at Super Bowl 'Till Kaepernick Gets Hired Again

Cardi B Won't Perform at Super Bowl Until Kaepernick Gets Re-Hired

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B is resolute ... she will NOT perform during a Super Bowl halftime show until there's justice for Colin Kaepernick.

We got Cardi Saturday night at the Maxim Party in Minneapolis, and she couldn't have been clearer ... although she had some trouble pronouncing Colin's last name.

Check out the video ... you can see how bone-chillingly cold it is. Sunday morning's temp is negative 6. The temp at game time is expected to be 3 degrees.

Good luck waiting to get inside.