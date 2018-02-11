Justin Bieber Leaves Hockey Game in Baller Lambo

Justin Bieber I'm a Baller on and Off the Ice

Justin Bieber sure knows how to make an entrance and an exit.

The Biebs showed up for a game of hockey Saturday night in the San Fernando Valley. He made his exit in a sweet, $200k Lambo.

Selena Gomez has come to some of Justin's games in the past, but no sign of her last night.

No word on whether Bieber scored a win on the ice, but he's pretty formidable with his Canadian roots.

There have been rumors he's about to propose to Selena, but we've done some checking and there's absolutely nothing to suggest that ... other than the fact that they've been tight since Summer. Then again, they've been down this road before.