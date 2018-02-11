Kylie Jenner First Pics Since Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner's First Photos Since Giving Birth to Stormi

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner resurfaced into the world Saturday ... and it's hard to believe she gave birth 10 days ago.

Kylie and BFF Jordyn Woods were in Calabasas when the photog snapped these pics. We're told they were headed to a meeting in L.A.

It looks like she has a flat stomach. True ... she's wearing black and has a fanny pack around her waist, but still ... bouncing back this way after less than 2 weeks seems almost superhuman.

Little Stormi was nowhere to be seen in the pics.

TMZ broke the story of Kylie's pregnancy back in September, and she all but disappeared from sight during her pregnancy ... a pregnancy she didn't publicly acknowledge until after the baby was born.

Hey ... good genes -- good for her.