Margot Robbie Spotted at NYFW with Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern

Margot Robbie looked absolutely incredible sitting next to Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern at a recent NYFW show.

Robbie was spotted next to the actresses at Calvin Klein's NYFW event which totally makes sense given she's the new face of euphoria Calvin Klein -- the brand's fragrance. We're told the trio were the ones who really stole the show.

Margot's got a lot under her belt already this year, including the massive success of "I, Tonya" ... so add the new CK campaign to her growing list of accomplishments for 2018.