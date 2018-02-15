Ciara & Russell Wilson Introduce Sienna Princess!!!

Ciara & Russell Wilson Reveal Sienna Princess Pics

Brace yourselves for some SERIOUS cuteness overload.

Ciara and Russell Wilson posted these pics Thursday of 9-month-old bundle of joy, Sienna Princess. The pics were taken by the star Seahawks QB (he's got great hands, you know) and posted on their fan app, TraceMe.

Sienna looks like, well, a princess ... complete with Russell's trademark curly locks. She definitely steals the show, but ya gotta hand it to Ciara -- she's looking mighty flawless. Her son, Future Zahir, looks dapper and seems to be enjoying the photo sesh.

#FamilyGoals for damn sure.