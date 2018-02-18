Kanye West Performs During NBA All-Star Weekend

Kanye West Performs in Concert During NBA All-Star Weekend

Kanye West was hangin' with Kendall Jenner's ex A$AP Rocky Saturday before performing for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Kanye and A$AP were leaving his Calabasas studio Saturday afternoon before the concert.

Kanye performed with Kid Cudi Saturday night at an Adidas event in Downtown Los Angeles. Kanye first introduced Cudi, and then with Cudi's help, performed "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" which is off his 2016 album, "The Life of Pablo."

It marks Kanye's first live performance in nearly a year.

TMZ broke the story, Kanye's been working on a new album for months. He's gone on a retreat several times in Wyoming by himself to write songs. As for why he was in the studio with A$AP, we're guessing they might be doing a collab for his new album.