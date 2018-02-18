NBA All-Star Weekend Concert Derailed After Man Brandished a Gun

NBA All-Star Weekend Concert Derailed After Man Brandished a Gun

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid's performance at a Hollywood nightclub as part of NBA All-Star Weekend was interrupted in a big way after a man was seen brandishing a gun in the parking lot.

Cops descended on Lure nightclub after getting the 911 call, and the video is gripping and dramatic. You see police with guns drawn ordering people out of their cars.

People inside the club ran for cover into the streets as an army of cops searched for the suspect.

The parking lot is also used for the ArcLight theatre, which was showing "Black Panther." Unclear if the movie was interrupted.

No suspect was found.