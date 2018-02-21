Metta World Peace I Really Love Omarosa My Big Sis on 'Big Brother'

Metta World Peace says he's got 10 new brothers and sisters after "Celebrity Big Brother" -- including Omarosa, who ain't a villain like she's portrayed on TV.

"To me, Omarosa, she's just a nice lady, a big sister that I really love," World Peace told TMZ Sports the day after being eliminated from the show.

Metta also told us he got even closer to his boy, Chuck Liddell, through boxing (and chess!) ... and says he knows the REAL reason the UFC Hall of Famer was the 1st cast member to get the boot.

MWP explains that he was ultimately happy to get the axe, too, 'cause it was too hard being away from his real fam.

"I was crying more than I ever cried in my life."