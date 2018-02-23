Harlem Globetrotters Alley-Oop From Fan w/ Down Syndrome

Harlem Globetrotters Get Alley-Oop from H.S. Fan With Down Syndrome

The Harlem Globetrotters have recruited a new superstar hooper to their roster -- and she's still in high school!!

Globies star Zeus McClurkin surprised Kate Spadaro -- a senior basketball player with Down Syndrome -- at Camden Catholic H.S. in N.J. on Thursday ... calling for her assistance on some awesome highlight plays!!

FYI -- Kate is already used to scoring buckets -- she scored 2 points in her varsity debut last week!!

But the fun didn't stop there ... she got hooked up with a custom jersey and tickets to a Globies game in March ... and learned some of the Globetrotters' signature trick moves.

You gotta check out the video ... Kate loved every second of it ... and even busted out a nice whip and nae nae dance!!