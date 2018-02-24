Floyd Mayweather Talks Private Jets and Jewelry During Birthday Weekend

Floyd Mayweather I'm All About Jets and Jewelry ... During Birthday Weekend

Floyd Mayweather did not disappoint during the kickoff to his birthday weekend ... telling us all about his new, shiny private jet.

We got Money Friday night in WeHo heading into Serafina restaurant, and he was all about the glitz of wealth. Aside from the jet, he wanted our photog to get a good look at the chain around his neck.

Our photog took a big chance with the champ, daring to say the chain was shiny like C.Z.

Floyd's 41st birthday is today, and he's throwing a blowout party for himself.

Lately he's been out Conoring McGregor, saying he'd be on top even with one arm. Speaking of ... there's a lot of talk about a UFC match between the 2, but Floyd remains coy.