Michael Blackson Wants to Fight Kevin Hart to Settle Beef

Comedian Michael Blackson went after his former pal and current enemy Kevin Hart in a big way Friday night, saying Kevin doesn't write his own material and he could whup his ass in a fight.

We got Michael at LAX and he did not hold back one bit. He's teaming up with Kevin's ex Torrei Hart on stage for a comedy tour, and that's like rubbing it in Kevin's face.

Michael and Kevin are both Philly guys who were super tight, until Kevin's cheating scandal broke and Michael used it as material for his comedy act.﻿ Kevin was pissed, to say the least.

Listen to Michael ... he's not afraid and in fact would love to take Kevin on. Your move, Kev.