Larry King Says 'The NRA is a Menace to America'

Larry King makes no bones about it ... the NRA is subverting the United States.

We got the talk show titan Saturday night in WeHo leaving Madeo, and he's fed up like many others that the NRA has essentially purchased Congress with campaign donations.

Larry was a bit confused ... our photog asked what someone should get the man who has everything -- he was referring to Larry's friend Floyd Mayweather, who celebrated his 41st birthday this weekend.

Larry thought we were referring to him, but then he came up with a good present that will make this country safer.