Barbra Streisand Successfully Cloned Her Late Dog Samantha

Barbra Streisand says she successfully cloned her dog, Samantha, before she died in 2017 ... and she's currently cuddling up with scientific fruits of that labor.

Babs told Variety her pups, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were cloned from Samantha -- a Coton du Tulear -- who died at 14. She says the cells were harvested from cells taken from Sam's mouth and stomach.

She also has a cousin of Samantha's, who happens to at least look identical to the clones. She frequently posts pics of all 3 pooches, but we had no idea just how designer her dogs were until now.

Also, we now know just how rich Streisand is -- she's got CLONING dough! The process can set ya back as little as $50k or as much as $100k, and you can bet Babs went top shelf.