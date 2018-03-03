Drake and French Montana Pray for Rick Ross

Drake, French Montana Prayers for Rick Ross

Drake and French Montana went partying last night at an Oscar bash, but they stopped for a moment to voice their deep concern for Rick Ross.

Both guys were leaving the WME party Friday night in the Bev Hills area when our photog asked about Rick, who is hooked up to machines to help him breathe and help his heart function. TMZ broke the story, Rick was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning and is in bad shape. We're told the medical problem is heart-related.

Drake and French have a strong connection to Rick ... clearly.