Margot Robbie and a Slew of Celebrities Attend Pre-Oscar Party

A slew of celebs descended on Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills Saturday night for a pre-Oscar party.

Among the celebs attending ... Margot Robbie, Leslie Mann, Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Matthew Modine, Daniel Kaluuya, Edgar Ramirez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Adrien Brody.

The dinner party was thrown by author Charles Finch ... he writes lots of mystery novels. It was also hosted by Chanel.

Margot has a serious chance to win Best Actress tonight for "I, Tonya."

It rained like crazy during the day in L.A. but cleared up for the soiree.