Accused Oscar Thief Terry Bryant Caught on Video Leaving Governors Ball

Ya can't say Terry Bryant was trying to sneak out with Frances McDormand's Oscar, because he brazenly hoisted it up -- in full view of cameras -- as he fled Sunday night.

Associated Press cameras set up outside the Governors Ball captured the accused Oscar thief, and the video is bizarre. Bryant actually stopped outside the ballroom to make sure every camera got a shot of him with the statuette -- looking like a proud winner, and not a thief.

There's also this video of Bryant strolling into the Governors Ball WITH Frances!! It doesn't look like she knows him, but Bryant is clearly trying to make it seem like he's part of her entourage.

The talented Mr. Bryant will be on camera again Wednesday morning ... from the L.A. courtroom where he's set to be arraigned on a charge of felony grand theft. TMZ will be live streaming.