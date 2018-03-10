Katy Perry Nun Involved in Singer's Lawsuit Drops Dead in Court

Nun Involved in Katy Perry Lawsuit Drops Dead in Court

Breaking News

One of the nuns who got entangled in a lawsuit filed by Katy Perry collapsed and died during a court appearance related to the case.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman and another nun were attempting to sell an 8-acre convent in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. There apparently were 2 buyers who wanted the property badly -- Katy and a restaurant owner named Dana Hollister.

The deal got all messed up, and Perry and the Archdiocese of L.A. sued Hollister claiming Hollister tried to interfere with Katy's deal to buy the property. A jury saw it Katy's way ... awarding her and the Archdioceses $10 mil back in December.

Sister Holzman was in court for a post-judgment hearing Friday when she died. Shortly before her death, she said, "We asked [Hollister] to save us, to buy the property. She had nothing to do with forcing herself on us," adding, "And to Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."

Holzman was 89. RIP