Khloe Kardashian's Family & Friends Turn Out For Very Pink Baby Shower

Khloe Kardashian's baby shower was an explosion of pink from the balloons and lighting to the attire worn by some of her closest family and friends that left no doubt she's expecting a girl with NBA baller Tristan Thompson.

The shower went down Saturday afternoon at the grand ballroom at the chic Hotel Bel-Air in L.A. Sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and mom Kris were there and many were quick to share party pics on their social media accounts.

Khloe's grandma MJ, as well as 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards, Larsa Pippen and Khloe's bff Malika Haqq also came out for the shindig.

As for the baby's name ... the writing was on the wall.