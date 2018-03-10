Lil Yachty If you Don't Like Danielle Bregoli You Can **** My ****!!!

Lil Yachty Slams Critics of Danielle Bregoli

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Yachty has a few words for people hatin' on him for doing a collab with Danielle Bregoli.

We got Yachty Friday leaving Tumblr HQ in the Big Apple and he had nothing but good things to say about Danielle's skills. He went into the studio with Offset and Danielle a few weeks ago and lots of people say he entered sellout territory.

Our photog also asked Yachty if a yacht's in his future, but he seems to prefer bling to boats.

As for Danielle, she may be having the last laugh. Her "Bhanned" tour starts next month and she's expected to rake in $1 mil. And Yachty's helping promote her tour on Instagram.