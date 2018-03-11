Mike Tyson's Daughter Plays Tennis with Novak Djokovic

Mike Tyson's Daughter Plays Tennis w/ Novak Djokovic ... Scores on Him, Too

If you needed further proof that Mike Tyson's daughter is LEGIT when it comes to tennis ... look no further than this clip of her schooling one Novak Djokovic.

Tyson's 9-year-old, Milan Tyson, was seen playing what appears to be a friendly match Saturday with the Serbian tennis pro at the Indian Wells Masters tournament in CA.

Whether they were just volleying for fun, or actually taking it seriously ... Milan scored on Novak either way, at least a couple different times. Apparently, Novak approached Milan and asked her to hit with him ... which left the kid shocked and grateful on social media.

Mike was also thankful to Novak, giving him props on Twitter saying ... "@DjokerNole you are the realest. Thanks for hitting with my daughter #milantyson. You are her tennis idol."

Milan's proven herself as a budding tennis star ... this can only help her resume.