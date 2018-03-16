Shooter McGavin 'HELL YES' Tiger Woods Is Back And He's Winning a Major!

The guy who played legendary movie golfer Shooter McGavin is PUMPED on the return of vintage Tiger Woods ... and says it's only a matter of time before he locks down his first Major in a decade!

We got "Happy Gilmore" villain Christopher McDonald leaving Craig's in L.A. ... and you can tell he's been keeping a close eye on Tiger's comeback tour -- including his near victory at the Valspar Championship.

"I am so happy for my man Tiger doin' it like he does," McDonald told TMZ Sports.

"It was so close, he could've won that last one. It was amazing."

As for Tiger having the juice to win one of the PGA's Big 3 tourneys ... "HELL YES."

Still got it, Shooter. Still got it.