Stevie J I'm Being Extorted ... Over Child Support

Stevie J Says He's Being Extorted Over Child Support

EXCLUSIVE

Stevie J says all the shade being thrown around about him being ridiculously behind in child support is extortion.

We got the "Love & Hip Hop" star Friday night in the ATL outside Ivory, and asked him about owing more than $1.3 million in child support.

Stevie calls BS, saying he loves and supports his kids and even put them on 2 VH1 shows. He says he's being extorted over child support but doesn't elaborate.

Stevie's required to turn himself in by April 10th for falling in arrears ... this after pleading guilty to failure to pay support.