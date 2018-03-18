Ann Coulter Says Donald Trump is a Gentleman

Ann Coulter Screw Stormy Trump's a Gent!!!

Ann Coulter is screwing with us, maybe, because it's hard to believe some of the comments she made to our photog are for real.

We got the always unapologetic Coulter Saturday leaving Nate N' Al's Deli in Bev Hills, and she not only defended the firing of Andrew McCabe just days before his pension fully vested, she said she would have screwed with him and given him the boot just hours before he would have been home free.

And then there's the method of firing. Trump's taken heat for firing Rex Tillerson via Twitter. She says she has a better method of 86'ing Trump's cabinet.

And what would an Ann Coulter interview be without mention of Stormy Daniels. She has a take on Trump you don't hear often ... that he's just playing the role of cad.