Austin Bomber Mark Conditt Railed on Homosexuality, Abortion

Austin bomber Mark Conditt blogged that homosexuality is not natural and therefore gay marriage should be illegal.

It appears Conditt was a student in an online American government class in 2012 at Austin Community College, where he submitted several blogs in which he gave his opinions on a variety of issues.

As for gay marriage, Conditt wrote, "Homosexuality is not natural. Just look at the male and female bodies ... It would be like trying to fit two screws together and to nuts together and then say, 'see, it's natural for them to go together.'"

In addition to attacking homosexuality, he railed on the government providing women with free abortions, saying, "If you can't provide for a child, then don't have sex."

Conditt also talked about doing away with the sex offender registry, commenting "You have to really hate the guy to make him suffer for the rest of his life, even when his prison time is up."

He also blogged in support of the death penalty, saying, "Living criminals harm and murder again -- executed ones do not."