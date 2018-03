Lindsey Vonn I'm Happy For Tiger! 'He's Playin' Pretty Well'

Lindsey Vonn Says She's Happy For Tiger Woods, 'He's Playing Pretty Well'

Lindsey Vonn is super EX-cited Tiger Woods doesn't suck at his job anymore ... telling TMZ Sports she's really happy her old boyfriend's showing signs of his old dominance.

ICYMI -- Tiger has been CRUSHING it on the links recently. He's had 2 top-5 finishes in the last 2 PGA Tournaments -- his best finishes in over 4 years.

Vonn -- who dated Woods from 2013-2015 -- tweeted about Tiger's performance over the weekend, proclaiming "I’m pretty sure golf just got popular again! Let’s go!"