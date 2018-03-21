Amber Rose to Son Sebastian Look What Taylor Swift Gave Us!!!

Taylor Swift Gifts Concert Tickets to Amber Rose and Son, Sebastian

Amber Rose and her son with Wiz Khalifa are total Swifties -- and, as it turns out, Taylor Swift is a total ... Rosie? Ambie? Whatever ... point is, she hooked 'em up big time.

Amber surprised the hell out of her and Wiz's 5-year-old kid, Sebastian, with a gift set that was apparently sent straight from Taylor herself ... and it included tickets to her concert!

Seb's reaction is pretty damn cute -- like a scene straight out of a classic Christmas movie ... with lines such as "What is it?" ... "Really? For real?!" ... and "This is gonna be so exciting!"

Look what you made us do, Tay ... act all mushy and stuff.