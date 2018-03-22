Mick Foley 100% Supporting Kane For Mayor Even Though He's a Republican

Mick Foley Says He's 100% Behind WWE's Kane For Mayor, Parties Be Damned

Mick Foley says he so believes in his old WWE partner Kane's Mayoral run, that he's willing to stump for the guy personally, even though they're from two different parties.

Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) is running for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee ... and he's getting a big help from his old running buddy, Mick -- who told TMZ Sports why Jacobs is the man for the job.

"One of the wisest, best read, most well-read, compassionate people I've ever met."

Foley says he feels like public service is Glenn's true calling ... which is why Mick is campaigning for Kane at an event in Tennessee -- despite him being a democrat, and the Big Red Machine being a republican.

"He's a republican, and I'm not, and that doesn't really matter. He's an honorable man and a great person, and he wouldn't be doing this if he didn't think he could do a great job for the people of Knox County."

