Groupon Sorry for Horrific Racial Slur ... 'We are Appalled'

Groupon Apologizes for Using N-Word to Describe Boots

Groupon's got a major mishap to deal with after a racial slur appeared on its site for a listing for women's boots ... and it started by issuing an apology.

Screenshots from outraged customers started making the rounds on social media Wednesday, showing a listing for Women's Fringed Suede Moccasin Boots with the color described as "N***er Brown." The color description also showed up on other boot listings on the site.

Shortly afterward, the VP of Global Communications for the company issued a statement, saying "We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site ... this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies -- to say nothing of our values."

He added that Groupon immediately removed the product and the third-party seller who listed it from its marketplace once it was made aware of the racial slur.

Despite the mea culpa ... many people are pissed and are calling for a boycott online using the hashtag #ShutdownGroupon.

Interesting note -- Tiffany Haddish just became a spokesperson for Groupon in January. She's yet to comment on the n-word controversy, but ya gotta think she'll have something a lot to say about it.