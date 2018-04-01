Lil Wayne Attends Birdman's Soundtrack Party Despite Not Being Featured

Lil Wayne Crashes Birdman's Album Party ... Not Even Featured, Though

Lil Wayne must really wanna bury the hatchet with his old mentor, Birdman, 'cause he showed up to the dude's soundtrack release party ... but didn't show up on the soundtrack.

Wayne made an appearance Saturday night at Studio 23 in Miami, where Birdman was hosting an album release party for the soundtrack to his new Cash Money documentary, "Before Anythang." He also posed for another photo-op with the label honcho.

Here's the kicker ... Weezy doesn't show up on any of the songs for the Cash Money soundtrack, which is ironic considering he's probably the most famous artist to come out of there. There's 18 tracks -- plenty of places for Mr. Carter to spit a verse -- but he doesn't rap on a single one. Still ... he stood shoulder to shoulder with Birdman like all's well.

As we reported ... Wayne and Birdman seem to be heading down a road of reconciliation as of late. They were spotted hanging together on back-to-back nights last week ... despite Wayne's $51 million lawsuit against his former boss. Birdman's even started calling him "my SON" again.

Baby steps, we suppose.