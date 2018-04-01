Stephon Clark Protest Panic After Woman Hit by Cop Car

A protester was struck by a sheriff's patrol car Saturday night, and the screams of panic that followed are chilling.

The woman was among the people protesting the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Cops say they thought Stephon was brandishing a gun, but it turned out to be an iPhone.

The protester was in the street holding a "Stephon Rest in Power" sign when a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy appeared to accidentally strike her with his patrol car.

The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.