Donald Trump Jr. My Wife & I Are Egg-cellent ... Amid Divorce

Donald Trump Jr. & Estranged Wife All Smiles At White House Easter Egg Roll

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, are getting a divorce, but you wouldn't be able to tell from the photo above, taken Monday at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The couple put on a united front on the White House lawn, where their 5 kids and about 30,000 others participated in the annual tradition of rolling Easter eggs across the South Lawn.

It was their first public outing since Vanessa filed for divorce last month and news of DJT Jr.'s alleged affair with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day surfaced, but not their first hang. They spent Spring Break with their kids at Mar-a-Lago last week.

It's pretty amazing Vanessa went to the event. As we reported, she hates politics and the spotlight that comes with it.