Bush Concert in Chaos as Fan Rushes Stage

The guys in Bush had a rough go of it Saturday night, as the fans tried hijacking the concert.

It went down at Caesars Palace in Atlantic City ... when Gavin Rossdale invited a bunch of women up on stage for their hit, "Comedown." Check out the dude who wanted a piece of the action. He was bum-rushed by security and removed in short order.

And then a woman tries to karaoke her version of the song ... not cool.

Fortunately it all happened toward the end of the concert.