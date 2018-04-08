WWE Hype Man Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding of Macaulay Culkin's Bro Rory ... But Enough About You

WWE Hype Man Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding of Macaulay Culkin's Brother Rory

EXCLUSIVE

WWE hype man Paul Heyman hilariously officiated the wedding of Macaulay Culkin's brother, actor Rory Culkin.

The nuptials went down Saturday in New Orleans on the eve of WrestleMania 34. As the couple exchanged vows, Heyman -- the Advocate for WWE Universal Champ Brock Lesnar -- interrupted with an extremely shameless plug for Sunday's big event.

Macaulay and Rory are huge wrestling fans, and the "Home Alone" star was front and center as his 28-year-old brother tied the knot with cinematographer Sarah Scrivener. They've been dating since 2011.

Lesnar is wrestling Roman Reigns in Sunday's Main Event. In case you haven't signed up to watch WrestleMania 34, Heyman explains how you can get in on the action for an extremely reasonable price!