Beyonce's Stepdad Bitch, Please Beyonce's Way Bigger than Cardi B!!!

Beyonce's Stepdad Richard Lawson Says Bey's Bigger Cardi B

EXCLUSIVE

Richard Lawson is kinda awesome ... he busts up at the notion Cardi B is bigger than his stepdaughter.

We got Beyonce's stepdad in Bev Hills Friday leaving The Palm, and he says it's no contest at Coachella ... Beyonce leaves Cardi B in the dust.

Tina Knowles hubby doubles down and says Beyonce is bigger than everyone on earth, but does reserve the #1 spot for someone else in the Universe.

But he cautions Bey had better watch her back, because Blue Ivy's comin' for her!