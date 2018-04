David Byrne Good Genes or Good Docs?

David Byrne's good looks are burning down the house!

Here's a 27-year-old version of Talking Heads singer performing back in 1980 (left) and 38 years later ... the now 65-year-old solo singer who took the stage at Coachella last night (right).

He's the same as he ever was.

The question is ...