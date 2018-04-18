Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes 'Mana' Tequila Official

Dwayne Johnson's finally got an answer to what The Rock is cooking ... tequila!!
Dwayne's company filed docs -- and obtained by TMZ -- to lock down the name "Mana" and slap it on tequila bottles. It pays to be in the tequila biz. Just ask these guys.
Dwayne's professed his love for the Mexican liquor in the past ... saying when it comes to booze on cheat days, his preferred spirit is tequila.
And speaking of spirit ... it's what "Mana" means in the Polynesian culture Dwayne grew up in. "Mana" is richly embedded in Dwayne's life, even in his tattoos. The gigantic bull tattoo on his arm, Dwayne says, epitomizes the term. He broke down its symbolism in an August 2017 post.
Dwayne included #TheMana in that post, but here's how he ended it -- #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila.
Ditto!
Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila