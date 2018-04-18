Dwayne Johnson Try My New Tequila And Mix It On The Rock(s)!!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes 'Mana' Tequila Official

EXCLUSIVE

Dwayne Johnson's finally got an answer to what The Rock is cooking ... tequila!!

Dwayne's company filed docs -- and obtained by TMZ -- to lock down the name "Mana" and slap it on tequila bottles. It pays to be in the tequila biz. Just ask these guys.

Dwayne's professed his love for the Mexican liquor in the past ... saying when it comes to booze on cheat days, his preferred spirit is tequila.

And speaking of spirit ... it's what "Mana" means in the Polynesian culture Dwayne grew up in. "Mana" is richly embedded in Dwayne's life, even in his tattoos. The gigantic bull tattoo on his arm, Dwayne says, epitomizes the term. He broke down its symbolism in an August 2017 post.

Dwayne included #TheMana in that post, but here's how he ended it -- #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila.

Ditto!