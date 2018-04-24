Kourtney Kardashian Bombarded For Selfies ... on Capitol Hill!

Kourtney Kardashian Bombarded For Selfies on Capitol Hill

EXCLUSIVE

Kourtney Kardashian was just like any ol' senator or congresswoman walking through the hallways of the Capitol Tuesday in a suit and on a mission to change the law ... until she was bombarded for selfies.

The eldest Kardashian didn't say much on her way to talk about regulating cosmetics and other personal care products, but couldn't resist the opportunity to get one pic in with a fan.

The 39-year-old is there lobbying for environmentally-friendly cosmetic products.

Gotta say Kourtney looks like she's holding her ground, so perhaps there's a future there in politics for her. Wouldn't be the first time a reality star made it far in politics.