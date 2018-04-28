Marlon Wayans Kanye's an MF, Trump-Lovin' Genius!!!

Marlon Wayans Says Kanye's a Trump-Lovin' Genius

EXCLUSIVE

Marlon Wayans respects the hell out of Kanye West, even though he totally disagrees with his views on Donald Trump ... thing is, it's clearly a difficult concept for Marlon to process.

We got Marlon leaving Catch Friday night and asked about the whole MAGA thing, and at first he chalked it up to weed ... VERY good weed.

Marlon left in his SUV, and then quickly rolled back and wanted a second shot. This time around Marlon said Yeezy's a frickin' genius who got us talking.

Score one for Kanye.