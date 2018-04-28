Stagecoach Draws Huge Numbers of Celebrities

Stagecoach Celebs Say ... Coachella's Got Nothing on Country!!!

Tons of celebs hit up Stagecoach this weekend outside Palm Springs ... and it lived up to the previous festival with a bullet.

Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Johnson East, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jake Owens, Guy Fieri, Mason Ramsey, Tanya Tucker, Morgan Evans, Lindsay Ell, Chris Lane and lots more enjoyed the sunshine and cool nights at the country music festival.

Florida Georgia Line headlined Friday night, bringing out Jason Derulo and Yodel Kid Mason Ramsey. Jake Owens and Kelsea Ballerini also performed Friday.

Keith Urban headlines Saturday night and Garth Brooks will close out the festival on Sunday.