Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Obama and Oprah Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson 30th Anniversary Party with Oprah, Obama

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had a little shindig Saturday night to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary, and it was a must-attend for a bunch of celebs.

Check out the video .. Goldie Hahn, Kurt Russell, Conan O'Brien, Martin Short and Jimmy Kimmel were among the guests our photog shot. We didn't get a shot of Obama or Oprah but we're told they were front and center.

Kind of interesting ... the unmarried Goldie and Kurt have actually been together longer ... they hooked up in 1983. Impressive.