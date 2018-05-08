Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Bad Blood No More?

Taylor Swift Accepts Olive Branch from Katy Perry to End Feud

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's longstanding feud is apparently water under the bridge, because Katy sent a literal olive branch ... and it looks like Taylor accepted.

Tay posted a short vid showing off a gift she just got from Perry, with the caption "Thank you Katy" and some heart emojis. There's also a letter, which appears to say the following ...

"Hey old friend, I have been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air ..." It goes on to say Katy is "deeply sorry" about something.

That's where it cuts off, but the the message seems pretty clear ... the 2 pop stars are ready to move on from their years-long bad blood and be friends again.