Shaun White Crushes Kelly Slater's Epic Surf Wave Machine

5/11/2018 2:13 PM PDT

Shaun White Crushes Kelly Slater's Epic Surf Wave Machine

Kelly Slater invited some huge stars over to his cutting-edge surf park in Lemoore, CA -- where Shaun White murdered a wave session ... and it's all on video. 

Slater's wave park has become famous -- it's located 100 miles from the ocean ... and creates an artificial wave that surfers can ride for up to 500 yards. It's insane. 

Enter White ... who's not just a snowboarding star but also a damn good surfer -- and he grabbed his board and shredded the gnar like a pro!

Tony Hawk and Eddie Vedder were also at the wave park ... though we haven't been able to find footage of them surfing yet -- but we're assuming it went well. 

Slater discussed the park on HBO's 'Real Sports' -- which noted that Slater's machine took 10 years to develop and could change the sport forever. 

Pretty cool stuff. 

