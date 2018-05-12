Beck Racking Up Homes ... That's Where It's At

Beck and Wife Marissa Ribisi Buy Home Next Door in L.A.

Beck's certainly not a Loser when it comes to owning real estate -- the musician just bought a new L.A. home ... right next to his current pad.

Beck and his wife, Marissa Ribisi, scooped up the 3 bed, 4 bath, 2,725 sq. ft. modernized Spanish Colonial in the hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz ... featuring vaulted ceilings, a master suite with private balcony, a 2-car garage and a pool that will make ya say Wow.

The couple said Hell Yes to dropping $3.128 million on the house -- previously owned by "Gossip Girl" creator Stephanie Savage -- with Dreams of expanding their current property right next door into a mini-compound.

Talk about realt-E-Pro.

Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Beverly Hills was the listing agent, and Roger Perry of Rodeo Realty represented Beck and Marissa.