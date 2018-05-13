Larry King Talks Torture, McCain in the Middle of a Freak Show

Larry King Talks Torture, McCain Interrupted by Statue of Liberty, Sexy Vegan

Larry King wanted to talk about some serious stuff, but the convo got jacked by a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty and a dude calling himself Sexy Vegan who's running for Prez in 2020.

We got the talk show king Saturday night in WeHo outside Craig's, and he showed disdain for Kelly Sadler's despicable comment about John McCain. And on the subject of McCain, King believes torturing prisoners has no place in a civilized society ... something front and center with CIA nominee Gina Haspel.

But then ... King is interrupted by some bizarre folks who generally make Hollywood Blvd. their hangout.

Check it out.