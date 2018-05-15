Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Abs-olutely Shredded!!!

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Shows Off Washboard Abs at 64

Jada Pinkett Smith's mother might be 64, but damn anybody who disagrees that her body screams BODY GOALS!!!

Adrienne Banfield-Jones posted this pic Monday showing off her washboard abs in a pink, multi-colored bikini. Adrienne -- who stars on Jada's Facebook Watch talk show, "Red Table Talks" -- captioned the Instagram pic, "64 and what? That part!!"

She got tons of praise after posting the pic and the sheer image alone inspired one particular woman who wrote back, "I’m 38 and I used to get scared of hitting forty. I used to get worried that by the time I hit 40’s I won’t be as desirable or hot or that I won’t be able to find love in my life because I’ve prioritized other things in life over love life. All of my worries just seem so ridiculous now."

Adrienne for the win!!